Chandy’s absence from party poster triggers speculations

December 26, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Group equations within the Congress, especially in Central Travancore, appears to be undergoing a major churn in view of the prolonged absence of senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy from active politics due to health reasons.

Lending credence to the speculations in this regard is the exclusion of Mr. Chandy’s image from the posters put up by the party, which announced a protest march on the Buffer Zone issue at Koruthodu on Tuesday. According to A group leaders, this was for the first time in several decades that Mr. Chandy went missing from a poster by the Kottayam District Congress Committee (DCC).

The posters this time carry the images of former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and other senior leaders from Kottayam such as Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K C Joseph, Anto Antony etc. The development has left ‘A’ loyalists clearly annoyed and they have reportedly conveyed their displeasure to the DCC.

Though DCC leadership dismissed any deliberate attempt to omit Mr. Chandy from the poster, ‘A’ group supporters regard the omission as a retaliatory move by the DCC against the A group for hosting a public event for Shashi Tharoor at Erattupetta. The DCC leadership, on its part, has sought to downplay the incident and termed the controversy unwarranted.

“The posters carry the images of those leaders who are attending the event. It does not include the pictures of all senior leaders including that of the KPCC president and Opposition leader,” Nattakom Suresh, president of the Kottayam DCC, told mediapersons.

The latest bout of factional ructions within the Congress in Central Travancore, which began with the appointment of Nattakom Suresh as the DCC present, became all the more evident with the entry of Shashi Tharoor into State politics. While Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, a former ‘A’ group leader has already distanced himself from the group, another senior leader and a close confidant of Chandy has also reportedly moved towards the group that backs Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan.

These leaders had openly voiced their discontent with a Youth Congress event attended by the Thiruvananthapuram MP at Erattupetta earlier this month. The event had been organised ostensibly with the backing of the ‘A’ group .