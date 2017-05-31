Chandy welcomes probe,questions CAG report

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has welcomed the government’s decision to institute a judicial inquiry into the Vizhinjam seaport agreement, but sought inclusion of the cost, benefit, and investment envisaged in the present agreement and that proposed by the V.S. Achuthanandan government in the terms of reference of the inquiry.

Mr. Chandy told reporters that he welcomed the inquiry as it would clear the air about the Vizhinjam port agreement. He had, however, sought inclusion of the agreement prepared by the Achuthanandan government as well to make the people compare the cost and benefits that the State would derive from the present agreement and the gains that would have accrued from the Achuthanandan government’s draft agreement.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Mr. Chandy pointed out that the agreement could be sealed by the UDF government only in the fifth attempt after the port was proposed in 1991. Under various models, attempts were made by the State government in 1995, 2004-05, 2007-08 and 2010-11 to develop the port.

The fifth attempt by previous UDF government started taking into account the lessons learnt from the failure of all the past four attempts. The CAG’s attempt to fault the last government for pegging the concession period for the project at 30 years instead of 40 years was not tenable as this was not made unilaterally or midway through the bidding process to favour Adani or any bidder.

The 40-year period was adopted from the ‘Model Concession Agreement for State Ports’ prepared by the Planning Commission. All the bid documents, including the Model Concession Agreement and its conditions, were vetted by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, before granting in-principle approval for the VGF.

No subsequent changes were made in the Concession Agreement after awarding of work to the Adani Group. All contractual conditions were finalised in the bid stage itself and made available to all bidders for open, transparent, and fair competition.

The CAG’s bid to compare the financial gains of the concessionaire and the State based on percentage allocation of cost was misleading as, often, large infrastructure projects which were developed with VGF assistance were not financially viable on a standalone basis.

It is understood that detailed replies enclosing their comments were provided by the government at various stages of the audit. Replies given by the government were not properly credited or considered before finalisation of the current observations. It is understood that Principal AG invited Principal Secretary (Ports) for a meeting in August 2016, but did not attend the meeting in spite of Principal Secretary visiting his office, which is a serious procedural fault, Mr. Chandy said.