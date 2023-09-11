Chandy Oommen sworn in as Puthuppally MLA

September 11, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chandy Oommen was sworn in as the legislator representing the Puthuppally constituency in the Legislative Assembly on September 11.

37-year-old Chandy Oommen, a first-time MLA, succeeded his late father and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy by retaining the Congress bastion with a landslide victory in the by-election. He defeated his nearest rival Jaick C. Thomas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) by a record margin of 37,719 votes.

Following the oath-taking ceremony held after the Question Hour when the Assembly resumed after a brief hiatus necessitated by the Puthuppally by-election, Mr. Oommen was greeted by Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other Ministers, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar and leader of various political parties as he made his way to his allotted seat.

Also read | Systematic campaign gives UDF the upper hand in Puthuppally

Before leaving for the Assembly, Mr. Oommen took blessings from his mother Mariamma Oommen and appeared to assume his father’s office room in their ‘Puthuppally House’ at Jagathy in Thiruvananthapuram.

“My father’s memories will instil confidence and guide me in my endeavours to usher in development. My responsibilities have greatly increased. I will be staying here (in Puthuppally House) whenever I am in the capital city,” he said.

He also paid quick visits to various places of worship before reaching the Assembly.