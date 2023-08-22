Chandy Oommen moots legal action against alleged omission of new voters

August 22, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Days after the Election authority published the revised voters’ list for the Puthuppally by-election on September 5, Chandy Oommen, the candidate fielded by the United Democratic Front, has come up against the alleged omission of several new voters from the list.

In a legal notice sent to the Election Commission of India, Mr. Oommen said a majority of the enrolment applications submitted after August 10 were left out citing technical reasons. The EC, on the other hand, claims that the revised list included the names of those who completed the e-roll update proceedings till August 17, 2023.

Holding it as a violation of the voter’s right to participate in the election process, Mr. Oommen has sought to revise the list by including all eligible voters or face legal action.

As per the revised list, Puthuppally has a total electorate of 1,76,412 voters including 90,277 female voters. The list has been revised by considering the application of those who have completed 18 years of age on July 1, 2023.

As many as 6,378 voters are aged above 80 while just 1,126 are aged between 18 and 19 years.