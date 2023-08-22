HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandy Oommen moots legal action against alleged omission of new voters

In a legal notice sent to the Election Commission of India, Mr. Oommen says a majority of the enrolment applications submitted after August 10 were left out citing technical reasons

August 22, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chandy Oommen

Chandy Oommen | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Days after the Election authority published the revised voters’ list for the Puthuppally by-election on September 5, Chandy Oommen, the candidate fielded by the United Democratic Front, has come up against the alleged omission of several new voters from the list.

In a legal notice sent to the Election Commission of India, Mr. Oommen said a majority of the enrolment applications submitted after August 10 were left out citing technical reasons. The EC, on the other hand, claims that the revised list included the names of those who completed the e-roll update proceedings till August 17, 2023.

Holding it as a violation of the voter’s right to participate in the election process, Mr. Oommen has sought to revise the list by including all eligible voters or face legal action.

As per the revised list, Puthuppally has a total electorate of 1,76,412 voters including 90,277 female voters. The list has been revised by considering the application of those who have completed 18 years of age on July 1, 2023.

As many as 6,378 voters are aged above 80 while just 1,126 are aged between 18 and 19 years.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kottayam

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.