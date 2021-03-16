Chandy, Chennithala, Surendran file papers

KOTTAYAM

16 March 2021 23:21 IST

Congress leaders to contest Assembly polls from Puthuppally and Haripad, BJP State chief from Konni

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, and Bharatiya Janata Party State president K.Surendran were among those who filed papers on Tuesday for the Assembly elections.

Mr. Chandy, accompanied by District Congress Committee president Joshy Philip, reached the Pambady block office and submitted three sets of papers before the assistant returning officer.

The upcoming election marks the 12th consecutive fight of Mr.Chandy from Puthuppally to the Assembly.

According to an affidavit by Mr. Chandy, three criminal cases, including a cheating case, are pending against him. The candidate has a cash of ₹1,000 in hand while his spouse Mariamma Oommen and son Chandy Oommen posses ₹5,000 and ₹7,500 respectively.

His total movable assets are worth ₹2.99 lakh while that of his wife stood at ₹53.72 lakh.

His son has movable assets worth ₹17.66 lakh. The candidate owns 2.41 ha of land worth ₹341 lakh at Puthuppally while his wife owns a home with a built-up area of 2,200 sq ft at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram

The candidate has declared no liabilities on his own while his wife and son have declared liabilities worth ₹25.26 lakh and ₹62.28 lakh.

Mr. Chennithala filed the nomination papers for the Haripad constituency. He filed the papers before assistant returning officer Dipu S. at the Haripad block office. He reached the block office accompanied by Congress workers.

It is the fifth time Mr. Chennithala is seeking mandate from Haripad. He had emerged victorious in the previous four elections that he contested from the constituency in 1982, 1987, 2011, and 2016.

Mr. Surendran, who submitted his nomination at the block development office at Konni, is slated to file two more sets of nominations on Wednesday. Braving the scorching hit, party workers gathered in front of the block office to greet the leader, who is contesting from the Manjeswaram segment also.

(With inputs from Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta bureaus)