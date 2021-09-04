Chandy, Chennithala cannot be avoided, says Satheesan

Thrissur

04 September 2021 19:21 IST

‘KPCC president will have the last word on the Congress’

The Congress has a rich tradition of keeping everyone united. Nobody will be avoided in the party, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

“No leaders, including Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, can be avoided in the party. There may be complaints and differences of opinions. But they should be ignored in the larger interest of the party,” he said after inaugurating a function in which new Congress leader Jose Vallur took charge as DCC president here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The KPCC president has the last word on the Congress in the State. “We are trying to reach consensus with everyone. There are many leaders, who have been neglected for a long time. Don’t we have differences of opinions at our home. But we should keep it within the house,” he said.

“The Congress should fight against fundamentalism and should protect our secular values. We should bring back the lost glory of the Congress,” Mr. Satheesan said.

Outgoing DCC president M.P. Vincent presided over the function. T.N. Prathapan, MP; T.J. Saneesh Kumar, MLA; Padmaja VenugopaL; Joseph Challissery; K.K. Kochumohammed; T.U Radhakrishnan and other leaders participated.

The new DCC president paid floral tributes at the memorials of K. Karunakaran and C.N. Balakrishnan.