Chandy asks LDF to clear stand on Joice George

Alleged derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has asked the Left Democratic Front (LDF) leadership to clear their stance on the alleged derogatory remarks made by former MP Joice George against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. George reportedly said Mr. Gandhi would visit only women’s colleges and girls should be ‘cautious’ while dealing with the former Congress president.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Chandy said that making such a statement was inappropriate for a person who led a decent political career.

“Mr. George has the right to express his political differences with Mr. Gandhi, but it should be expressed within the limits of decency,” Mr. Chandy said.

TP murder

Replying to a query on the biography of former chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan lamenting the murder of RMP leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, Mr. Chandy said he could learn that the killing of the RMP leader was still haunting the veteran Communist leader.

‘Bogus votes’

The multiple entries of names on the electoral roll was to cast bogus votes in the forthcoming Assembly polls, he alleged.