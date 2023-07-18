ADVERTISEMENT

Chandy an epitome of compassion, says Basheer

July 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

IUML postpones all programmes as a respect to the former Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) postponed all its programmes as a respect to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Expressing grief over his death, IUML national organising secretary and parliamentary party leader E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, described Chandy as an epitome of compassion.

“I have not seen a political leader as clean as Oommen Chandy. I worked with him when he was the Finance Minister as well as the Chief Minister. He worked tirelessly throughout his life. He must be resting peacefully after his death,” said Mr. Basheer.

The IUML leader said that it was difficult to find another leader who showed so much consideration and compassion to the downtrodden and the marginalised. “He was a man who lived his life with the people by facing challenges with a smile,” said Mr. Basheer.

Mr. Basheer said that he had got full support from Chandy when he was the Minister for Education. “He encouraged and supported all progressive measures.”

Mr. Basheer said that Chandy as State’s Finance Minister had lent strong backing to upgrade 38 junior colleges to senior grades. “He was hardly seen without a crowd around him.”

