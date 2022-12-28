Chandy accuses LDF of smear campaign

December 28, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said on Wednesday that the decision of the Left Democratic Front government to transfer the probe into the complaint of sexual abuse filed by the solar scam accused against him and five others to the Central Bureau of Investigation smacked of political motivation.

In a press note issued here after reports emerged that the CBI had absolved all the six accused, he said it was mysterious that the government had chosen to hand over the case to the Central agency after the State police and Crime Branch had reported that the allegations were baseless.

“My life has always been an open book. I have never tried to hide anything from the public and believed that the truth would ultimately come out. It is time for everyone to think before running a smear campaign against leaders,” he said.