Chandru Iyer appointed as British Deputy High Commissioner

November 23, 2022 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chandru Iyer has been appointed as Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, said a release from the office of the British Deputy High Commission on Tuesday.

In addition, he is also Deputy Trade Commissioner for Investment for South Asia with a mandate to further strengthen and promote the U.K. as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment from India and the wider region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his role as Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Iyer is responsible for all aspects of the U.K.’s engagement in the two South Indian States. The role includes promoting business and trade links, strengthening scientific, technological and education cooperation and working with partners to tackle climate change.

Mr. Iyer previously worked with leading global professional services firm Grant Thornton as Head of Business Development for its South Asia Group. He is an international business development specialist with extensive experience in international trade and investment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US