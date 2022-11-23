  1. EPaper
Chandru Iyer appointed as British Deputy High Commissioner

November 23, 2022 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chandru Iyer has been appointed as Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, said a release from the office of the British Deputy High Commission on Tuesday.

In addition, he is also Deputy Trade Commissioner for Investment for South Asia with a mandate to further strengthen and promote the U.K. as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment from India and the wider region.

In his role as Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Iyer is responsible for all aspects of the U.K.’s engagement in the two South Indian States. The role includes promoting business and trade links, strengthening scientific, technological and education cooperation and working with partners to tackle climate change.

Mr. Iyer previously worked with leading global professional services firm Grant Thornton as Head of Business Development for its South Asia Group. He is an international business development specialist with extensive experience in international trade and investment.

