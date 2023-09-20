ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan may be a success, but our minds are still conservative: Radhakrishnan

September 20, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Minister K. Radhakrishnan

Responding to the controversy over the alleged caste discrimination he faced at a temple function, Devaswom Minster K. Radhakrishnan has said the effort was to highlight the conservative mindset prevailing still in society.

“We have sent Chandrayaan to the Moon. But our minds are still conservative. Discrimination in the name of caste and religion is still strong in our society,” he said.

“I didn’t want any priority. My intention was not to make it a controversy. But I responded against the issue to make a change in the caste system prevailing in society. It is a blot on our society,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister at a function recalled an experience of caste discrimination he faced recently during a temple function which he attended as the Devaswom Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US