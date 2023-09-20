HamberMenu
Chandrayaan may be a success, but our minds are still conservative: Radhakrishnan

September 20, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Minister K. Radhakrishnan

Minister K. Radhakrishnan

Responding to the controversy over the alleged caste discrimination he faced at a temple function, Devaswom Minster K. Radhakrishnan has said the effort was to highlight the conservative mindset prevailing still in society.

“We have sent Chandrayaan to the Moon. But our minds are still conservative. Discrimination in the name of caste and religion is still strong in our society,” he said.

“I didn’t want any priority. My intention was not to make it a controversy. But I responded against the issue to make a change in the caste system prevailing in society. It is a blot on our society,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

The Minister at a function recalled an experience of caste discrimination he faced recently during a temple function which he attended as the Devaswom Minister.

