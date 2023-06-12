ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan-3 scheduled for launch in July: ISRO chairman

June 12, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for launch between July 12 and 19 this year

The Hindu Bureau

ISRO chairman S. Somanath visiting the space exhibition organised at the St. Xavier’s College, Vaikom on Monday in connection with the Science Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna programme. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The third edition of ISRO’s lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for launch between July 12 and 19 this year, said S. Somanath, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a one-day workshop organised for students at St. Xavier’s College, Vaikom, Mr. Somanth said efforts were progressing to launch the satellite as per the schedule.

The satellite, according to him, has already been brought to Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota from the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. “The final stage activities are under way in Sriharikota. The docking operations of the LVM rocket for launch with the Chandrayaan will take place by the end of this month. The period of July 12 to 19 is the time when fuel loss is the least. The current plan is to launch at this time if all the tests are completed,” the ISRO chairman said.

He added that changes were being made in the structure, hardware, software and sensors of Chandrayaan-3 to avoid a repeat of the failure of Chandrayaan-2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, Mr. Somanath inaugurated a one day workshop `Searching the borders of space’ here and interacted with the students. Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswom presided over the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US