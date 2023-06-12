Chandrayaan-3 scheduled for launch in July: ISRO chairman

June 12, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The third edition of ISRO’s lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for launch between July 12 and 19 this year, said S. Somanath, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a one-day workshop organised for students at St. Xavier’s College, Vaikom, Mr. Somanth said efforts were progressing to launch the satellite as per the schedule.

The satellite, according to him, has already been brought to Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota from the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. “The final stage activities are under way in Sriharikota. The docking operations of the LVM rocket for launch with the Chandrayaan will take place by the end of this month. The period of July 12 to 19 is the time when fuel loss is the least. The current plan is to launch at this time if all the tests are completed,” the ISRO chairman said.

He added that changes were being made in the structure, hardware, software and sensors of Chandrayaan-3 to avoid a repeat of the failure of Chandrayaan-2.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Somanath inaugurated a one day workshop `Searching the borders of space’ here and interacted with the students. Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswom presided over the event.

