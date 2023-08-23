ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan-3: live screenings held in city

August 23, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Hundreds of people, including school children, visited the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) for a public viewing of the live feed from the ISRO Control Centre.

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu watches the sucessful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the moon with several people at the Planetarium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The capital city celebrated Wednesday’s Chandrayaan-3 touchdown on the moon with live screenings.

Hundreds of people, including school children, visited the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) for a public viewing of the live feed from the ISRO Control Centre. Three screens, two in the conference halls and one outside on the KSSTM grounds, were arranged for the purpose.

The screening was accompanied by talks on the mission and an interactive session with scientists. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, V. K. Prasanth MLA, and M. C. Dathan, Mentor (Science) to the Chief Minister, were among those present.

The screening at the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, also was well-attended.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the ISRO team for successfully landing the lander module on the moon’s south pole. Mr. Vijayan described it as a historic feat. ‘’Warmest congratulations to @isro and all those who relentlessly worked to make this a success. Every Indian stands with pride as our nation becomes the fourth to successfully land on the Moon,’‘ Mr. Vijayan said on Twitter.

