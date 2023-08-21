HamberMenu
Chandrayaan-3 landing to be live-streamed on big screen at KSSTM

People can watch the event on a big screen from 5-10 p.m. Three selfie points will be set up.

August 21, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala State Science and Technology Museum in association with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will organise a live-streaming of the landing of lunar spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon on Wednesday.

People will be able to watch the event on a big screen during a programme that will be held on the museum premises from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 is expected to touch down around 6.04 p.m.

Three selfie points will be set up on the premises in connection with the curtain raiser for the Global Science Festival Kerala, being jointly organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and Amuseum ArtScience at the Bio360 Life Sciences Park in December.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, Chief Minister’s scientific advisor M.C. Dathan, researchers Vaisakhan Thampi and Aswin Sekhar will also speak on the occasion.

