ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan-3: Governor, CM laud ISRO

July 14, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Friday.

The Governor said in a tweet, ‘‘Hearty congratulations to team @isro for successful launch of #Chandrayaan3, India’s 3rd Mission to Moon. With this giant leap in India’s space Odyssey‌, soars the pride of every citizen of #AtmanirbharBharat.”

The Chief Minister said India’s achievements in space prove that only a society with scientific temperament can achieve progress. He congratulated everyone who worked on the mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US