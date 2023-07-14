HamberMenu
Chandrayaan-3: Governor, CM laud ISRO

July 14, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Friday.

The Governor said in a tweet, ‘‘Hearty congratulations to team @isro for successful launch of #Chandrayaan3, India’s 3rd Mission to Moon. With this giant leap in India’s space Odyssey‌, soars the pride of every citizen of #AtmanirbharBharat.”

The Chief Minister said India’s achievements in space prove that only a society with scientific temperament can achieve progress. He congratulated everyone who worked on the mission.

