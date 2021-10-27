Chances of opening dam shutters increase

T.N. ready release Mullaperiyar water on Friday: Minister

The chances of opening the spillway shutters of Mullaperiyar dam have increased with the water level reaching close to the upper rule curve level fixed by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The water level reached 137.75 ft by 7 p.m. on Wednesday after remaining steady at 136.60 ft from Tuesday morning.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said the dam would be opened on Friday. The water from the Mullaperiyar dam will reach the Idukki reservoir which at present is on orange alert level. Mr. Augustine said that Tamil Nadu officials had informed that if the water level did not decline, the dam would be opened on Friday.

As per the rule curve till October 31, the upper rule curve level is 138 ft. The new upper rule curve level will come into effect from November 1 which is 139.50 ft.

According to the officials, the dam will be opened at 7 a.m. The district administration has made arrangements to open the dam, said the Minister.

On Tuesday, the high power committee had decided to follow the rule curve of Mullaperiyar dam. A detailed report of the rule curve was submitted before the Supreme Court last week. The maximum storage level is 142 ft. As per the decision, water will be released when it reaches 138 ft.

Kerala had earlier demanded Tamil Nadu to inform the State at least 24 hours prior to the opening of the dam.

Earlier in the day, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, citing India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts, said the State was likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till October 31 under the influence of a westward-moving low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. Yellow alerts have been issued in several districts, including Idukki till October 31.

Given the possibility of northeast monsoon rainfall strengthening, arrangements have been made to open 20 relief camps within 27 km of the Mullaperiyar dam. Two Deputy Collectors have been posted at Upputhara and Vandiperiyar.

The Idukki district administration has collected the details, including mobile phone numbers, of more than 3,000 people belonging to 884 families so that prompt communication was possible in the event of an emergency, Mr. Rajan said.