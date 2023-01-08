Chances of infection: food safety squad continues aggressive checking in eateries

January 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

A flash inspection conducted by the four special squads of the Food Safety department has exposed 14 restaurants and a few wayside eateries for unhygienic handling of food items.

The owners were served notices as part of the intensified vigil to prevent incidents of food infection and deaths.

Officials with the special squads said they imposed fines on the owners of 11 highly unhygienic units during the inspection last week. Nearly 70 shops dealing with food-based business were inspected to check the standard of hygiene, they said.

At the same time, action is likely against more restaurant owners on getting the final report from the regional laboratory. The report on 25 samples collected from various locations last week is expected within a few days for further measures.

“The flash inspection was conducted considering the crowd turnout to see the Kerala State School Kalolsavam. Hotels, restaurants, and wayside eateries had witnessed unexpected rush creating a risky situation,” said a senior Food Safety officer.

High safety measures were in place near the food counter and kitchen of the State Kalolsavam. According to Food Safety department officers, only people associated with cooking and service, with all cleanliness requirements, were allowed entry to the spot. Police officers were also present to discourage the unwanted loitering of festival participants in the area, they said.