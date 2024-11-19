 />
Champions Boat League row: Kerala govt. mulls action against protesters, organisers

Thazhathangadi Boat Race likely to be excluded from CBL from next season due to lapses by Kottayam West Club, which managed the event. Captain and lead captain of Kumarakom Town Boat Club, which staged protest, may face ban up to three years

Updated - November 19, 2024 07:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

U. Hiran

Two days after the inaugural leg of the Champions Boat League (CBL) in Kottayam was disrupted by protests, the controversy continues to rage. The Kerala government is preparing to take action against the organisers as well as those responsible for the disruption.

A meeting of the CBL technical committee, chaired by the Additional Director of Tourism in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, analysed the incident in detail and submitted its recommendations to the government. “Actions, including a ban of up to three years, are likely to be taken against the captain and lead captain of the Kumarakom Town Boat Club (KTBC), which staged the protest. The government will make an announcement in this direction,” an official said.

Lenient stance

Besides members of the CBL Technical Committee, Tourism department officials and representatives of the eight other boat clubs that had participated in the race too attended the meeting. The authorities, at the same time, appears inclined towards a more lenient stance towards the KTBC, given its association with the league since its inception.

Meanwhile, officials hinted that the Thazhathangadi Boat Race might be excluded from the CBL from the next season due to the lapses committed by the Kottayam West Club, which managed the event. “The inaugural ceremony faced significant delays, and instead of following instructions to begin with the CBL heats, the organisers conducted races of smaller boats first. As a result, the snake boat heats had to be held during heavy rain, sparking protests,’’ said an official.

To highlight the mismanagement, the official compared it to the Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Alappuzha, where 74 snake boats competed and the event concluded by 5.10 p.m. “There is no excuse for delaying the CBL heats until late in the evening,’’ the official said.

The Kottayam District Collector will also submit a report to the State government, highlighting the lapses in the event’s conduct.

Obstructed the track

The first leg of the CBL, held on the Meenachil river on Sunday, had to be called off after the KTBC obstructed the race track. Their protest followed their disqualification from the finals after they finished fifth in the heats. Claiming that heavy rain had adversely affected their performance, the KTBC demanded a chance to compete in the finals. However, the organisers rejected their plea, leading to chaos that resulted in damage to race infrastructure, including the tracks and timer system.

Published - November 19, 2024 07:19 pm IST

