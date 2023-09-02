ADVERTISEMENT

Champions Boat League race at Marine Drive from Sept. 16

September 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Champions Boat League boat race will be held at Marine Drive in Kochi from September 16. A technical committee is inspecting the track on the backwaters. Mud that accumulated on the track over the past year will be dredged and removed to ensure smooth conduct of the race, while arrangements will be made for guests to view the race on the waterfront, says a release. An allied boat race involving smaller boats too will be held. Apart from Marine Drive, the CBL would be held in Piravom in Ernakulam district. Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, Mayor M. Anilkumar and officials of Kerala Tourism, Irrigation department, and the technical committee attended a review meeting held on Saturday in this regard. They inspected the finishing point of the race.

