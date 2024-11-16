Champions Boat League inaugural leg called off after protests

The banks of the Meenachil river, near Tazhathangadi, in Kottayam witnessed high drama on Saturday after the first leg of the Champions Boat League (CBL) was called off due to protest staged by a boat club.

The disruption unfolded just before the final race when oarsmen from the Kumarakom Town Boat Club (KTBC), rowing Nadubhagom snakeboat, obstructed the track to halt proceedings. Their protest followed a disqualification from the finals after finishing fourth best in the heats.

Claiming that heavy rain had hampered their performance, the KTBC demanded another opportunity to secure a spot in the finals. The organisers, however, rejected the demand outright. With the protesters refusing to relent, chaos erupted. In the ensuing commotion, the race track and timing equipment were damaged.

Faced with the disruption, CBL organisers issued an ultimatum to the protesting club. However, by the time the protest ended, night had fallen, leaving organisers with no choice but to suspend the race midway. As tensions escalated, the police intervened to disperse the crowd after some protesters attempted to storm the stage on the riverbank.

“The CBL technical committee will meet in the coming days to decide on the next steps. We are considering all options, including filing a police complaint against the offending club. A decision will be announced ahead of the next leg of the CBL at Kainakari next weekend,” said a CBL official.

Earlier in the afternoon, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the CBL.