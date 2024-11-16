 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Champions Boat League inaugural leg called off after protests

Published - November 16, 2024 09:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Oarsmen from the Kumarakom Town Boat Club intercept the racing track of the Champions Boat League on the Meenachil river in Thazhathangadi.

Oarsmen from the Kumarakom Town Boat Club intercept the racing track of the Champions Boat League on the Meenachil river in Thazhathangadi. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The banks of the Meenachil river, near Tazhathangadi, in Kottayam witnessed high drama on Saturday after the first leg of the Champions Boat League (CBL) was called off due to protest staged by a boat club.

The disruption unfolded just before the final race when oarsmen from the Kumarakom Town Boat Club (KTBC), rowing Nadubhagom snakeboat, obstructed the track to halt proceedings. Their protest followed a disqualification from the finals after finishing fourth best in the heats.

Claiming that heavy rain had hampered their performance, the KTBC demanded another opportunity to secure a spot in the finals. The organisers, however, rejected the demand outright. With the protesters refusing to relent, chaos erupted. In the ensuing commotion, the race track and timing equipment were damaged.

Faced with the disruption, CBL organisers issued an ultimatum to the protesting club. However, by the time the protest ended, night had fallen, leaving organisers with no choice but to suspend the race midway. As tensions escalated, the police intervened to disperse the crowd after some protesters attempted to storm the stage on the riverbank.

“The CBL technical committee will meet in the coming days to decide on the next steps. We are considering all options, including filing a police complaint against the offending club. A decision will be announced ahead of the next leg of the CBL at Kainakari next weekend,” said a CBL official.

Earlier in the afternoon, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the CBL.

Published - November 16, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.