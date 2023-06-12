HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Champakulam Moolam Boat Race on July 3

Officials say the number of snakeboats at the race would be capped at nine. Registration of boats for this year’s race will be held from June 14 to 21.

June 12, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Moolam Boat Race on the Pampa river at Champakulam in Kuttanad will be held on July 3. The race is considered the season opener.

A meeting of the boat race committee chaired by Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, on Monday reviewed preparations. Registration of boats for this year’s race will be held from June 14 to 21.

Officials said the number of snakeboats at the race would be capped at nine. The number of boats in Veppu ‘A’ grade and Iruttukuthi (Odi) ‘A’ grade categories is restricted to three. Only two boats will be allowed to compete in the Thekkanodi (women) category. The registration will be based on first-come-first-serve system.

Champakulam block panchayat president Jincy Joli, Champakulam grama panchayat president T.G. Jalajakumari, Nedumudi grama panchayat vice-president Varghese Joseph, Kuttanad tahsildar S. Anwar and boat race committee members attended the meeting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.