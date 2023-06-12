Champakulam Moolam Boat Race on July 3

June 12, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The annual Moolam Boat Race on the Pampa river at Champakulam in Kuttanad will be held on July 3. The race is considered the season opener.

A meeting of the boat race committee chaired by Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, on Monday reviewed preparations. Registration of boats for this year’s race will be held from June 14 to 21.

Officials said the number of snakeboats at the race would be capped at nine. The number of boats in Veppu ‘A’ grade and Iruttukuthi (Odi) ‘A’ grade categories is restricted to three. Only two boats will be allowed to compete in the Thekkanodi (women) category. The registration will be based on first-come-first-serve system.

Champakulam block panchayat president Jincy Joli, Champakulam grama panchayat president T.G. Jalajakumari, Nedumudi grama panchayat vice-president Varghese Joseph, Kuttanad tahsildar S. Anwar and boat race committee members attended the meeting.