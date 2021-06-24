Kerala

Champakulam boat race rituals held

The Champakulam Moolam boat race, the season opener, was limited to rituals in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the second year in a row the race was cancelled.

On Thursday, the Ambalappuzha Sangham from the Sree Krishna Swamy temple, Ambalappuzha, reached Champakulam around 12.30 p.m. with ‘Moola Kazcha.’ They were welcomed with the accompaniment of a churulan vallam (boat). The Sangham visited Champakulam Madathil temple and the Mappilassery family before returning. The members of the race organising committee visited Kalloorkad St. Mary’s Basilica, Champakulam.

A limited number of people attended the rituals and functions.


