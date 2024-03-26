GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chamber urges Air India Express to reduce air fare from West Asia

March 26, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Malabar Chamber of Commerce has condemned air carrier service Air India Express for the undue hike in airfare from West Asia to Kozhikode during peak season.

The ongoing month of Ramadan is when most people from north Kerala working in West Asia visit their families back home, and the airfare hike in this sector in this particular season is extortion, the Chamber said in a press release.

Foreign services such as Salam Air have reduced airfare in the sector considering the rush during the season, while Air India Express, which is connected to the government, has done just the opposite. Chamber president M.A. Mehaboob pointed out that the carrier had charged more than others from the Hajj pilgrims this year.

The Chamber demanded that Air India Express slash down air fare and introduce a discounted rate to and from West Asia and requested people’s representatives to exert pressure on the management.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.