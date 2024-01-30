Chamber to protest against higher Haj airfares from Calicut airport

January 30, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry is planning to launch a protest against the higher airfare for Haj pilgrims from the Calicut International Airport. The Chamber will start with a dharna in front of the Air India office in Kozhikode on February 8 at 10 a.m.

The Chamber’s demand is to bring down the Haj airfare from the Calicut airport on par with that from Kannur and Kochi airports. It demanded that the State government prevail upon the Centre to hold talks with Air India that has won the contract for Haj services.

Most Haj pilgrims from the State choose to board from the Calicut airport, a large chunk of them being from Malappuram district where the airport is located. Chairman of the Calicut Chamber Airport Committee K. Moidu said the Chamber would continue its protest until the Ministry of Civil Aviation relaxed its stand on the issue.