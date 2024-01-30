GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chamber to protest against higher Haj airfares from Calicut airport

January 30, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry is planning to launch a protest against the higher airfare for Haj pilgrims from the Calicut International Airport. The Chamber will start with a dharna in front of the Air India office in Kozhikode on February 8 at 10 a.m.

The Chamber’s demand is to bring down the Haj airfare from the Calicut airport on par with that from Kannur and Kochi airports. It demanded that the State government prevail upon the Centre to hold talks with Air India that has won the contract for Haj services.

Most Haj pilgrims from the State choose to board from the Calicut airport, a large chunk of them being from Malappuram district where the airport is located. Chairman of the Calicut Chamber Airport Committee K. Moidu said the Chamber would continue its protest until the Ministry of Civil Aviation relaxed its stand on the issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.