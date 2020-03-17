Chamayavilakku cancelled

The famous Chamayavilakku festival at Kottankulangara Sri Bhagavathy Temple, Chavara, scheduled to be held on March 24 and 25, has been cancelled in view of the restrictions imposed by the State government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“All pujas and other customary rituals in connection with the festival will be held, but we have decided to do away with chamayavilakku, kettukazhcha, annadanam, pongala, procession and stage programmes,” said temple committee representatives at a press meet here on Tuesday.

Every year, thousands of devotees participate in the two-day Chamayavilakku, which attracts a large number of visitors.

The temple authorities made the announcement when a lot of makeshift stalls and studios started mushrooming in the area.

A lot of transpersons also turn up to participate in Chamayavilakku and many of them have been attending the festival for years.

“This festival is very special for us and many of us have already started observing the vritham to attend the festival. But this time, we understand the situation is very grave and big gatherings should be avoided. It’s heartbreaking for us to miss this annual ritual, but all we can do now is to wait for next year,” said a community member.