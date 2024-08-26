Challenge of gathering legally acceptable materials to prove allegations of sexual harassment awaits SIT

An uphill task of gathering legally acceptable materials to prove allegations of sexual harassment raised against movie actors awaits the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Kerala government.

The government on Sunday formed a seven-member team headed by AIG G. Sparjankumar to look into the complaints of sexual harassment raised by a few women in Malayalam cinema.

Though fresh allegations of misbehaviour were raised against some more prominent actors on Monday in the media, only one complainant has formally filed a police complaint.

The SIT, which has four women IPS officers, need not wait to receive any complaint to seek information from the women who had aired them in the media. However, refusal to file complaints can hamper the inquiry process as no case can be booked in the absence of a complaint or evidence pointing to the commission of the offence. The SIT will have to formally register a preliminary inquiry to kick-start the fact-finding mission to look into the complaints, sources say.

Complainants can provide information on the commission of a cognizable offence from anywhere in the world through electronic mode too as Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has laid down provisions for the purpose. The task laid down for the SIT is to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the complaints and ascertain whether any cognizable offence can be made out from them, they say.

The information provided by the complainants will be relevant in the preliminary inquiry as the information on the alleged instances of sexual harassment will be mostly in their exclusive knowledge and information. The gathering of evidence admissible under the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam to prove the allegations will also be a daunting task to the SIT, they say.

In the event of the SIT gathering information on an offence, a police officer in the team will be designated as the investigation officer and a first information report filed. Later, a statement of the complainant will be recorded by a magistrate under Section 183 of the BNSS. Such statements shall, as far as practicable, be recorded by a woman magistrate and in her absence by a male magistrate in the presence of a woman, say the sources.