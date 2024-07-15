Chalissery panchayat president quits

Chalissery grama panchayat president A.V. Sandhya quit her post on Monday. A member of the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF), Ms. Sandhya resigned her council membership following differences with colleagues. The UDF, which was in power with eight seats against seven in the 15-member council, has plunged into a crisis in the panchayat. Now, both the UDF and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have seven members each. The election to the fifteenth seat will determine whether the UDF or the LDF would rule Chalissery panchayat.

