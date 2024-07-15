ADVERTISEMENT

Chalissery panchayat president quits

Published - July 15, 2024 08:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chalissery grama panchayat president A.V. Sandhya quit her post on Monday. A member of the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF), Ms. Sandhya resigned her council membership following differences with colleagues. The UDF, which was in power with eight seats against seven in the 15-member council, has plunged into a crisis in the panchayat. Now, both the UDF and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have seven members each. The election to the fifteenth seat will determine whether the UDF or the LDF would rule Chalissery panchayat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US