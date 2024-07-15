GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chalissery panchayat president quits

Published - July 15, 2024 08:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chalissery grama panchayat president A.V. Sandhya quit her post on Monday. A member of the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF), Ms. Sandhya resigned her council membership following differences with colleagues. The UDF, which was in power with eight seats against seven in the 15-member council, has plunged into a crisis in the panchayat. Now, both the UDF and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have seven members each. The election to the fifteenth seat will determine whether the UDF or the LDF would rule Chalissery panchayat.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.