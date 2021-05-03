Chalakudy verdict gives solace for UDF

UDF’s Saneeshkumar Joseph wins for 1,057 votes

The victory in the lone seat of Chalakudy provided a great solace for the UDF in Thrissur district.

UDF candidate Saneeshkumar Joseph won the seat for 1,057 votes against LDF’s Dennies K. Antony. When Saneeshkumar Joseph won 61,888 votes, Dennies K. Antony secured 60,831 votes. The LDF won 12 out of 13 seats in the Thrissur district.

Traditionally a UDF belt, Chalakudy however stood with the LDF for the last three times. The sitting MLA B.D. Devassy of the CPI(M) won the constituency three times in 2006, 2011 and 2016. This time LDF fielded the Kerala Congress (M) candidate Dennies K. Antony. The constituency has a sizeable vote of high-range farmers.

Developed his political career through the KSU, Saneeshkumar Joseph has been Thrissur DCC general secretary since 2016.