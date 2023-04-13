Chaladan Janardhanan, the beedi worker who donated life savings of ₹2 lakh to CMDRF, no more

April 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KANNUR

Chaladan Janardhanan, a beedi worker who came into the limelight when he donated ₹2 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) during the pandemic, died in Kannur on Wednesday night. He was 68.

He was suffering from heart problems and collapsed at home. Though he was rushed to hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Mr. Janardhanan had gained wide attention for donating his life savings to the CMDRF. He was among the first to donate to the fund and had done so without revealing his name. However, his identity was later revealed by the media after a bank employee wrote a tribute to him on social media.

A staunch Communist, Janardhanan, who became a beedi worker at the age of 12, did not hesitate to donate his life savings after working for over five decades. In recognition for his contribution, Janardhanan was invited as a guest to the swearing-in ceremony of the second LDF government.

He had then told the media that he had donated the money so that the Chief Minister who had promised to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost was not isolated. The Central government had fixed a price on the vaccine, and the Chief Minister took it as a challenge to provide it free of cost. The donation was to support the cause of the government, he had said.

Janardhanan was the oldest of the four children of Narayanan, a beedi worker, and Karthyayani. Janardhanan’s wife Rajini had died of brain tumour. Both of them had worked at Thotada Dinesh Beedi company for 36 years.