Chalachitra academy’s short film fete from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 July 2021 18:32 IST

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy’s short film festival based on the theme ‘Isolation and Survival’, in the context of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will begin on Saturday.

The films will be available on the academy’s YouTube page—www.youtube.com/c/KeralaStateChalachtiraAcademy—for 48 hours for free viewing from 6 p.m. onwards. The short films are based on ten screenplays that had won a competition organised by the academy.

The films to be screened include V.S. Jinesh’s Akam, Shanoj R. Chandran’s Oru Barbarinte Katha, ‘David and Goliath’ written by Father Jose Puthussery and directed by Father Jacob Koroth and Father James Thottiyil, ‘Kallante Deivam’ written by Santosh Kumar and directed by Devi P.V., Riyas Ummer’s ‘Ore Shwaasam’, ‘Bhayabhathi’ written by Manoj Puncha and directed by Brijesh Prathap, Smitto Thomas’s ‘The Rat’, ‘Life is Beautiful’ written by Baijuraj and directed by Hema S. Chandredath, ‘Super Spreader’ written by Aneesh Palliyil and directed by Harilal Lakshman, and ‘Motorcycle Diaries’ written by Ajayakumar M. and directed by Jamesh Kottakkal.

The first four films will be released on Saturday evening and three each on the succeeding evenings.