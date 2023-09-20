HamberMenu
Chalachitra Academy to organise training for women keen in technical aspects of filmmaking

September 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has invited applications for its training programme for women interested in working in the technical department in the film industry.

The training programme will focus on production management, lighting, art and design, costume, makeup, post-production supervision, and marketing and publicity.

A career orientation workshop will be conducted for those possessing minimum qualifications, from among the applicants. Those selected from this workshop will be given intense practical training in the chosen department. After the training, steps will be taken to provide them with employment in professional film production companies. The Academy will provide a stipend for six months for those chosen for the training programme.

The training programme will be open for women above the age of 18. The minimum qualification is Plus Two. Working experience in any field will be considered an added advantage. For the training in the production management department, those who have work experience in finance/accounts/management/coordination/transportation/administration could apply. Those who have work experience in lighting, art, design, makeup, editing, sound, dubbing, graphics, content marketing, social media marketing, and public relations could apply in the relevant field. For more information, visit www.keralafilm.com or contact 9778948372. The last date for application is October 30.

