ADVERTISEMENT

Chalachitra Academy to enter films for IDSFFK till May 6

April 30, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Entries to the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) can be submitted online through the website www.idsffk.in till May 6. The 16th edition of the IDSFFK, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, is scheduled to be held from July 26 to 31.

Entries are invited for Competition Long Documentary (40 minutes and above), Competition Short Documentary (Below 40 minutes), Competition Short Fiction (60 minutes and below), Animation films, Campus films, Focus Sections and Malayalam Non-Competition section. Films completed between May 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024 are eligible to participate in the festival.

Only online screeners and links will be accepted as preview material. The submission fee for Competition section should be paid online via the link included in the email the applicant will receive after submission of the application.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US