Chalachitra Academy to enter films for IDSFFK till May 6

April 30, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Entries to the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) can be submitted online through the website www.idsffk.in till May 6. The 16th edition of the IDSFFK, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, is scheduled to be held from July 26 to 31.

Entries are invited for Competition Long Documentary (40 minutes and above), Competition Short Documentary (Below 40 minutes), Competition Short Fiction (60 minutes and below), Animation films, Campus films, Focus Sections and Malayalam Non-Competition section. Films completed between May 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024 are eligible to participate in the festival.

Only online screeners and links will be accepted as preview material. The submission fee for Competition section should be paid online via the link included in the email the applicant will receive after submission of the application.