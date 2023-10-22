HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chalachitra Academy refutes allegations

October 22, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has refuted allegations raised by a filmmaker that the selection for the Malayalam cinema category for the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) was carried out without watching all the submitted films.

In an official statement, the Academy said that all the films submitted for the Malayalam Cinema Today category were screened for the selection committee. All the entries submitted as online screeners or as Google Drive links were downloaded and screened to prevent buffering issues while streaming from online platforms.

According to the Academy, as the films were screened after downloading, the fact that it was watched will not be reflected in the online screener analytics accessible to the filmmaker. The Academy has invited the filmmaker to scrutinise the digital proofs regarding the screening of the submitted films as well as the register signed by the selection committee members, with details of the movies screened.

The allegations were raised by filmmaker Shiju Balagopalan, who had submitted his film ‘Eraan’ (The Man Who Always Obeys) for the competition.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.