Chalachitra academy holds training camp for women

Published - September 29, 2024 11:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Cinematographer K.G. Jayan with the participants of the camp | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An orientation camp organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy as part of the first phase of vocational training programme to increase the representation of women in the technical fields of cinema concluded here on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Culture, Rajan N. Khobragade distributed certificates to the 30 women who participated in the three-day camp held at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan. Chalachitra academy Acting Chairperson Premkumar presided over the function.

As part of the vocational training programme, the participants will be trained in the areas of production management, lighting, art and design, costume designing, makeup, post production supervision, and marketing and publicity. Those who are selected from the camp will be provided intensive training in various disciplines.

The various sessions were led by film editor Bina Paul, dubbing artiste Bhagyalekshmi, cinematographer K.G. Jayan, film marketing designer Sangeetha Janachandran, producers G. Sureshkumar and G.P. Vijayakumar, makeup artistes M.C. Mitta and Suresh Chammanad, art director Aneez Nadodi, production designer Joseph Nellickal, publicity designer Antony Stephen, and filmmaker Sohan Seenulal.

