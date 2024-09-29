Chalachitra academy holds training camp for women

An orientation camp organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy as part of the first phase of vocational training programme to increase the representation of women in the technical fields of cinema concluded here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Culture, Rajan N. Khobragade distributed certificates to the 30 women who participated in the three-day camp held at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan. Chalachitra academy Acting Chairperson Premkumar presided over the function.

As part of the vocational training programme, the participants will be trained in the areas of production management, lighting, art and design, costume designing, makeup, post production supervision, and marketing and publicity. Those who are selected from the camp will be provided intensive training in various disciplines.

The various sessions were led by film editor Bina Paul, dubbing artiste Bhagyalekshmi, cinematographer K.G. Jayan, film marketing designer Sangeetha Janachandran, producers G. Sureshkumar and G.P. Vijayakumar, makeup artistes M.C. Mitta and Suresh Chammanad, art director Aneez Nadodi, production designer Joseph Nellickal, publicity designer Antony Stephen, and filmmaker Sohan Seenulal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.