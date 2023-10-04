Chalachitra Academy: five day film workshop for tribal students

October 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government will make cultural interventions to bring to the mainstream people from social and economically backward categories, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian has said.

Several schemes are being implemented to encourage skilled persons who are unable to make a mark due to a lack of opportunities. He was speaking here on Wednesday after inaugurating a five-day-long film workshop for students from tribal areas, being organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy in association with the Scheduled Tribes Development department.

Mr. Cherian said that the representation of tribal people had been low in the 95-year-old history of Malayalam cinema. However, it is promising that in recent times, some talents from tribal communities are stepping into the film industry. Leela Santosh has become the first Malayali filmmaker from the tribal community who mastered the techniques of filmmaking by participating in workshops in and outside Kerala. The Minister expressed hope that new talents like Leela would emerge from the camp.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the distribution of delegate kits. A total of 150 students selected from 22 model residential schools are participating in the workshop held at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan.