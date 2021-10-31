Chala fires: talks held with traders

The Fire and Rescue Services on Saturday held talks with traders in the Chala market in its efforts to prevent repeated fire outbreaks there.

The meeting was held on the directions of Fire and Rescue Services Director General B. Sandhya.

It discussed matters to pay attention to in order to prevent fires, changes to structures, and unscientific parking that could prove to be a hindrance in fire services reaching the location of the fire, and bylanes in the market. Setting up a hydride system that allows the fire services to draw water from the Kerala Water Authority’s main pipe at the time of fire throughout the Chala market was also discussed.

An agreement was also reached on conducting further training in fighting fires in each area in association with the traders and setting up of a local team of rescuers called community rescue volunteers in each area.