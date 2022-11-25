Chakkulathukavu Pongala on December 7

November 25, 2022 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The annual Karthika Pongala festival at the Chakkulathukavu Bhagavathy temple at Neerettupuram will be held on December 7.

The festival will begin with Nirmalya darshanam and the Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati homom at 4 a.m.

The temple chief priest, Radhakrishnan Namboodiri, will exchange the sacred fire from the sanctum sanctorum to temple Karyadarshi Manikuttan Namboodiri who will light the main Pongala hearth in front of the temple at 9 a.m.

Film actor Suresh Gopi will formally inaugurate the festival by lighting a ceremonial lamp on the occasion. Saji Cherian, MLA, will preside.

Devotees will prepare the Pongala offering in and around the sprawling temple premises and on either side of various public roads in the region. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate a cultural meet organised in connection with the festival at 5 p.m.

Hoisting of Karthika Sthampam, marking the beginning of the Pongala festival, will be held on November 27.