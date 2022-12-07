Chakkulathukavu Pongala held

December 07, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The annual Karthika Pongala festival at Chakkulathukavu Bhagavathy Temple at Neerettupuram in Alappuzha was held with religious fervour on Wednesday. Devotees from different parts of the State and outside offered Pongala (rice payasam) to the presiding deity as part of the festival.

The festival began with Nirmalya Darshanam and Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati homam in the morning. Temple chief priest Radhakrishnan Namboodiri exchanged the sacred fire from the sanctum sanctorum to temple Karyadarshi Unnikrishnan Namboodiri who lighted the main Pongala hearth in front of the temple. The fire was then transferred to thousands of small hearths prepared by devotees on the temple premises and the surrounding areas.

The festival was formally inaugurated by actor Gokul Suresh Gopi. A cultural meet was also held in connection with the festival in the evening.