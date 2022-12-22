Chakkittappara panchayat to prepare separate satellite map

December 22, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting convened by Chakkittappara grama panchayat on Thursday to finalise the plan for a separate satellite survey in the village to address farmers’ concerns. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A meeting called by the Chakkittappara grama panchayat with the participation of people’s representatives and Revenue and Forest officials on Thursday approved the proposal to conduct a comprehensive panchayat-level survey to assess properties and establishments within the proposed buffer zone.

Panchayat president K. Sunil said help desks would be set up with the support Revenue and Forest departments as part of preparing a panchayat-level satellite map. Grama sabhas will be convened in all wards to discuss ward-level issues with farmers, he added.

“Our plan is to approach the Supreme Court with the updated data to address the concerns of farmers. There is no truth in the argument that the panchayat is not properly addressing the issue,” said Mr. Sunil.

