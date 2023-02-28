Chakkakompan attacks vehicle, Arikompan destroys roadside shop in Idukki

February 28, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild rogue tusker, locally known as Chakkakompan, attacked a vehicle at BL Ram near Chinnakkanal, Idukki, on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan, a driver and a resident of Bodinayakanur, Theni, dropped workers at a cardamom plantation at 80 Acre Colony around 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was on his way to buy tea for the workers when he noticed Chakkakompan approaching. He immediately exited the vehicle and took shelter in a nearby house. The animal tried to overturn the vehicle after damaging the windshield and seats with its tusk. When the tusker tried to attack another vehicle carrying workers, the driver reversed the vehicle but hit a two-wheeler in the process. The two-wheeler rider sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, another elephant Arikompan attacked a roadside shop at Moolakadai, near Periyakanal, on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Monday night. The sheets of the shop were partially damaged. Earlier, Periyakanal resident Selvam, who was on a two-wheeler, fled the spot when he noticed Arikompan charging towards him.

A senior Forest department official said the operation to capture Arikompan is likely to begin on March 10. “Three Kumki (trained elephants) and a 25-member special team will reach Chinnakkanal on March 10. The tranquillizing spot of the tusker has already been identified,” said the official.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh issued an order on February 21 for tranquillising Arikompan at Chinnakkanal. The order said the elephant could be captured and radio collared or relocated. The order followed a proposal by the High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Arun R.S.