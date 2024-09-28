GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chakkakompan attacks a ration shop in Anayirankal

Ration shop staff and family narrowly escape from the attack. The tusker damaged the front portion of the shop, six sacks of rice, and also ate some rice, says the shop owner

Published - September 28, 2024 07:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Wild tusker Chakkakompan in front of a ration shop at Anayirankal on Saturday morning.

Wild tusker Chakkakompan in front of a ration shop at Anayirankal on Saturday morning. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Wild tusker Chakkakompan attacked a ration shop at Anayirankal, near Santhanpara, in Idukki on Saturday morning.

The ration shop staff, Lavanya, and her family, who were staying in a room adjacent to the shop, had a narrow escape.According to local people, Chakkakompan attacked the shop around 4.30 a.m.

Ms. Lavanya, her husband, Sivakumar, grandmother, Selvi, and the couple’s one-and-a-half-year-old son, Chikku, were inside the room next to the shop when the attack happened. When the family heard the tusker destroying the wall of the shop, they immediately informed the neighbours. The local people alerted the Forest department officials, and soon the Chinnakkanal Rapid Response Team (RRT) arrived at the spot and chased the tusker away.

The tusker damaged the front portion of the shop, six sacks of rice, and also ate some rice, said M.M. Raveendran, owner of the shop.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi confirmed that it was Chakkakompan who attacked the shop.

Earlier, wild tusker Arikompan had attacked the ration shop over six times, said Mr. Raveendran. After Arikompan’s translocation, no wild elephants had attacked the shop till this incident, he said. Arikompan was relocated from Chinnakkanal to Periyar Tiger Reserve, Thekkady, in April 2023.

Published - September 28, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.