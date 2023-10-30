ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman’s Award for leadership in healthcare presented to CEO of Baby Memorial Hospital

October 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode, Gracy Mathew, has received the Chairman’s Award for outstanding leadership in healthcare at the 15th FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards from noted actor Sharmila Tagore in New Delhi recently. Ms. Mathew had begun her career as a nursing director in Mumbai and had held several senior positions with the Aster DM Healthcare group. She was instrumental in getting NABH accreditation for MIMS Kozhikode, ISO certificate for Aster Medcity, Kochi, besides other achievements.

