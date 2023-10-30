HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chairman’s Award for leadership in healthcare presented to CEO of Baby Memorial Hospital

October 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode, Gracy Mathew, has received the Chairman’s Award for outstanding leadership in healthcare at the 15th FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards from noted actor Sharmila Tagore in New Delhi recently. Ms. Mathew had begun her career as a nursing director in Mumbai and had held several senior positions with the Aster DM Healthcare group. She was instrumental in getting NABH accreditation for MIMS Kozhikode, ISO certificate for Aster Medcity, Kochi, besides other achievements.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.