ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chaandrathaaraa’ organised at CET

November 12, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special event was organised at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET), on Saturday to felicitate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists and alumni who were part of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

In a message, ISRO chairman S. Somanath said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission “showcased the power of the Indian mind” to achieve the spectacular soft-landing near the lunar south pole.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurated the event, titled ‘Chaandrathaaraa.’ Attending the event online, she said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeded in generating awareness about the India’s space programme across the globe. The Keralites who were part of the mission have brought honour to the State, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, 619 ISRO scientists and alumni were felicitated on the occasion.

Kadakampally Surendran MLA presided. Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre director S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre director V. Narayanan, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit director Padmakumar E. S., Satish Dhawan Space Centre director A. Rajarajan, Human Space Flight Centre director M. Mohan, CET principal Xavier J. S., Director, Technical Education, Rajashree M. S., spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US