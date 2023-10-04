ADVERTISEMENT

C.H. Mohammed Koya’s 40th death anniversary being observed

October 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ozhukur CH Centre at Morayur near here is observing the 40th death anniversary of former Chief Minister C.H. Mohammed Koya with a variety of programmes.

An essay competition on “the life and perspectives of C.H. Mohammed Koya”, a quiz competition on “Knowing C.H. Mohammed Koya”, an elocution competition on “The future of India: expectations and anxieties”, and an exhibition of photographs documenting the life of C.H. Mohammed Koya are being held as part of the event.

P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, will inaugurate a women’s seminar on October 7. Abida Farooqui, Calicut University senate member, will lead a session on “The Kerala Muslim women: historically and contemporarily”.

P. Ubaidulla, MLA, will inaugurate a public meeting on October 9. Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan will deliver the C.H. Mohammed Koya commemoration. Indian Union Muslim League national vice president Shibu Meeran will deliver the keynote address.

Muslim League State president Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal released the logo of the celebrations here the other day.

